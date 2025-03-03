NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Seattle Kraken

Andrei Kuzmenko feeling the pressure

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The Philadelphia Flyers have two pending UFAs in forward Andrei Kuzmenko and defenseman Erik Johnson.

A team or two might have an interest in Kuzmenko, who is two years removed from a 39-goal season. Kuzmenko is feeling the pressure of a ‘new’ team and being a pending UFA.

“So (few) games left, it’s a very short schedule for me to (a) new team. It’s not easy,” Kuzmenko told The Athletic after a practice on Monday. “If I think about what is (the) future, where I play — it’s not good for me.”

Flyers coach John Tortorella wants Kuzmenko to shoot more, which would help his chances of remaining past the deadline. If he’s not traded at the deadline, the focus will turn to whether there is a long-term fit or not.

More teams are lining up for Scott Laughton, and the Flyers’ GM says they aren’t “actively shopping him

Anthony Di Marco: The New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators are two new teams to be added the Scott Laughton rumor mill. That puts it up to about seven teams with some interest. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets are two of the other teams.

Jackie Spiegel: There are teams that would love to add Flyers forward Scott Laughton for their playoff run. Flyers GM Daniel Briere said “We are not actively shopping him.”

Seattle Kraken’s Brandon Tanev is generating a wide range of interest

Pierre LeBrun: Seattle Kraken pending UFA forward Brandon Tanev is generating plenty of interest. Stanley Cup contenders, as well as some bubble teams, have some level of interest.

Tanev has a modified no-trade clause, and it sounds like he would prefer that if traded, it would be to one of the top contenders.

If/when he gets to free agency, he’d be open to different fits. The Ottawa Senators could be one possible example of what he might consider in free agency.

