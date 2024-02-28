NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vancouver Canucks

Sean Walker and Nick Seeler may want more money than the Philadelphia Flyers are comfortable with

David Pagnotta: There are some GMs and team staffers who think that the Philadelphia Flyers are more likely to trade defenseman Sean Walker as opposed to signing him to an extension.

As of noontime on Tuesday there had been no formal talks between the two sides.

If the Flyers do decide to trade him, do they package him with Nick Seeler or do they move him in his own deal?

Anthony Di Marco: Was told by a Western Conference team on Tuesday that they expect that Walker will be traded by the Flyers sooner rather than later.

Get the sense that the Flyers don’t want to go as high as Walker is looking for on an extension.

David Pagnotta: It doesn’t sound like the Flyers were thrilled with Seeler’s initial asking price. The Flyers may want to extend him in the $2.5 to $3 million range but he’s looking for a lot more on a multi-year deal. Talks are ongoing.

The Vancouver Canucks won’t move big assets for another rental

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Six Degrees of Chris Chelios episode on the Vancouver Canucks and how they don’t want to give up anything big for another rental. Now, if the player has term …

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “Now, the other thing that I should mention here is I did hear something else about Vancouver that was interesting.

I don’t think Vancouver is out of anything out there. Like this just the way Rutherford is, but I heard they’re not interested in giving up everything they’re going to have to give up for two rentals.

And so I think if they, you know, just because they gave up what they did to get Lindholm, if they have to give up another package to get something good, I don’t think it’s going to be a rental unless they know they can sign that person.

NHL Rumors: The Longer Elias Pettersson Remains Unsigned, The More Teams Will Call

That’s the other thing I heard about them there. If they’re gonna have to do what it takes to do something not small, it’s something, it’s someone that they want to keep. That’s the other thing I heard about them.”