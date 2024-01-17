NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Winnipeg Jets, and the Minnesota Wild

Flyers Nick Seeler has no trouble blocking off the speculation

Kevin Kurz: Philadelphia Flyers pending UFA defenseman Nick Seeler, who has had his name in the rumor mill: “At the end of the day you can’t control a lot of things in this business, but I do know that I absolutely love it here and I want to be a Flyer. Hopefully I can continue to be with this group, and honestly it’s not hard to block out that stuff. I’m just happy to be a part of such a good group and organization and I’d love to stay here and play here for a long time.”

The Hart Trophy Debate is On in the NHL

The Winnipeg Jets could look for a center and a defenseman

TSN: The Winnipeg Jets could be looking for a center and a depth defenseman before the trade deadline according to Darren Dreger.

“Now, the centre market hasn’t fully been exposed yet, and it’ll likely creep closer to the trade deadline, but if there is a fit, and if there is an affordable fit, then yes, they would look to be doing something along those lines. They would also like to add a depth defenceman, every contending team wants that.”

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that there are some teams waiting to contact the Minnesota Wild about goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Asked Guerin about it and he said they aren’t giving up on the season just yet and he thinks with a good second-half push, they can be a playoff team.

“But, Guerin acknowledged that, yes, if they fall out of it, he expects teams to call and he expects to have a discussion with Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury has to have that discussion in the next couple weeks with his agent, Allan Walsh. They have a full no-move (clause), it’s up to Walsh and Fleury if he goes anywhere before the deadline, and we don’t know the answer to that yet. But there’s some obvious teams to think about, Toronto tried to trade for him two years ago. ”

NHL Rumors: Would the Vancouver Canucks be interested in this trio of wingers?

LeBrun adds about Fleury being a mentor to Stuart Skinner in Edmonton or to Pyotr Kochetkov in Carolina. If Fleury is going to waive his NMC to be a backup, he’s going to play.