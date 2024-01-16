NHL Rumors: Would the Vancouver Canucks be interested in this trio of wingers?

Sekeres and Price: Patrick Johnston on the Sekeres and Price show discussing if the Vancouver Canucks should have interest in a trio of wingers – Corey Perry, Vladimir Tarasenko or Phil Kessel.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Johnston: “The name I think is interesting is Vladimir Tarasenko. I think he’d be very interesting on this team. That’s another guy, I don’t, that’s just me speculating.”

Blake Price: “Let me, let me throw in a name at you. Would you, would you or would they, do Corey Perry?”

Johnston: “I don’t, I don’t think I, listen, there’s a lot obviously, player but I think there’s just so much baggage there with what happened or what may or may not have happened.

Obviously, someone is going to sign him. I just don’t think, I don’t think it’ll be worth it for the sort of noise that will come out.”

Price: “Especially in this market. Pretty.”

Johnston: “That’s what I mean.”

Price: “Pretty progressive market. Yeah.”

Matt Sekeres: “But not a, I don’t think it’s a particularly progressive president of hockey operations.”

Johnston: “No, it’s true.”

Sekeres: “I don’t think he…”

Johnston: “It’s possible. Yeah, I’m not saying it’s impossible. I just, I just, I’m not sure.”

Price: “But it’s about awareness of where you are, right? I mean, I think he has that.”

Sekeres: “I don’t know. I…”

Johnston: “I don’t think it’s possible. I just don’t have, I don’t, we’ll see.”

Pretty talky, that’s way I ask you, pretty talky.”

Johnston: “Let’s put it this way. I think there’s a different free agent winger out there that they’re more interested in and I think, you know, he’s a guy they know already.”

Sekeres: “Care to share names?”

Johnston: “Well, you can…”

Sekeres: “Guentzel?”

Johnston: “No. He’s a free agent. He’s a free agent.”

Sekeres: “Phil Kessel.”

Kessel fore checks? Okay.”

Johnston: “They put him on your fourth line and play him on the powerplay you know, he’s…”

Sekeres: “You got that with (Andrei) Kuzmenko.”

Price: “I was gonna say you have Phil Kessel.”

Sekeres: You have Phil Kessel.”

Price: “and this one’s more fit.”

Sekeres: “He’s just younger and Russian.”