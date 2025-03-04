NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the St. Louis Blues

A Brock Boeser trade is possible

Darren Dreger: The Vancouver Canucks made pending UFA forward Brock Boeser a contract extension offer in the first half of the season and it’s believed that it’s no longer on the table.

The Canucks are considering all their options, include a possible trade.

Money in, money out for the Minnesota Wild

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said that any trades at the deadline will have to be “penny in and penny out.”

The Wild expect Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov to return before the end of the regular season. At this time, they aren’t expecting them to go on the season-ending LTIR.

The Columbus Blue Jackets plan on adding and not selling

TSN: The Columbus Blue Jackets are still in the playoff hunt, and Darren Dreger reported that they don’t plan on trading any of their veterans.

Dreger on pending UFA Mathieu Olivier: “Virtually no chance he’s traded,” Dreger wrote on X. “Big part of the Jackets team.”

Pierre LeBrun reported that teams continue to call about defenseman Ivan Provorov, and they are listening, but they wouldn’t mind extending him.

” will keep listening, but at this point,t it would probably have to be quite the offer for Columbus to move the pending UFA D while sitting in a playoff spot. Likely take another run at contract talks.

LeBrun adds they are looking for a forward.

The St. Louis Blues won’t move off their asking price, and they don’t have to trade Brayden Schenn

TSN: The St. Louis Blues are just out of the wild-card spot, and GM Doug Armstrong has said they don’t have to trade their captain, Brayden Schenn. He’s not going to move off his asking price, according to Darren Dreger, but it could be something they consider in the offseason.

The asking price for Scott Laughton is less than for Schenn, but Dreger says it could still be too much for Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving.

