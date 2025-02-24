NHL Rumors: Would the St. Louis Blues Look to Capitalize on Jordan Binnington’s Big Game?

TSN: Darren Dreger and Ray Ferraro talking about the St. Louis Blues and if the Blues will look to capitalize on Jordan Binnington’s performance in the Four Nations Face-off Final.

Dreger: “Here’s my trade speculation. Okay, now we knew, and I lobbed this out there prior to Four Nations, just the idea that, that Doug Armstrong and the St Louis Blues was at least having conversation about the possibility of moving Brayden Schenn. Not shopping him, not shopping him. But you know, there’s some decisions that have to be made around St Louis. Now, are we renovating? Are we retooling? What are we going to do here?”

Ferarro: “Oh, I love all these words Dregs.”

Dreger: “R words are terrific. Yeah, okay, hold on. Now, bear with me. So as we’re having this conversation, recording this episode on Friday, I get a text from a club executive non-related to the St Louis Blues saying, ‘What do you think the percentage is that Army parlays this Jordan Binnington success, question mark, and then he answers the question, 99.9%. And I’m like, Ooh, okay.

I mean, hey, Jordan Bennington has a modified no-trade clause. You know, I don’t, I don’t know what the depth of the St Louis Blues goaltending is in a longer-term scenario. But if you’re willing to listen on your captain, Brayden Schenn, which we know Armstrong has been doing, there are teams out there that could use that quality of playoff goaltending that we saw in the championship final from Jordan Binnington.”

Ferarro: “I know Doug a little bit. He’s not scared. He’s bold, He’s aggressive. In the place St Louis is in, everything has to be discussed.”

Dreger: “Yeah.”

Ferarro: “And an army will do that. And I mean, I hadn’t even began to think of that because …”

Dreger: “Me either, but it makes sense, doesn’t it? Like, sure. Why wouldn’t you? You know, this guy’s just played maybe one of the games of his life. I mean, he, he can, he can gage that.”

Ferarro: “Okay, but I will say as, I will say as a, like a wannabe General Manager, like we all are. This is like, you got to be careful. You hear it all the time from teams. Oh yeah, this guy is a he’s a 40-goal scorer, and he got 40 goals once. He’s not a 40-goal scorer. Jordan Binnington’s save percentage is .890, something or other, right? Don’t be seduced by one game.”

Dreger: “But you Stanley Cup resume too, right?”

Ferarro: “Yeah, and I know that’s five years. That’s five years ago.”

Dreger: “Yeah.”

Ferarro: “So my, six years ago. So my point is, like you just cannot let yourself get dragged into ‘that’s the norm,’ as opposed to ‘that was an exceptional, standout game,’ right? Because everybody has them. Binnington had his when everybody was watching. He took all of the pressure and he munched it up and he said, F it. And he was amazing.

But I, I don’t know, like those are, it’s easy to sit here. I don’t need a goal. I need to get to the airport on time right?”

Dreger: “See. So here, I thought we were going to make headlines, and I thought you were going, Hey, if I’m Stan Bowman, I’m calling him today.”

Ferarro: “Well, sure. Why not? Or if you’re Army, like, why not? If, Edmonton is an interesting place, because if you don’t have faith that there’s one more gear to Stuart Skinner.”

Dreger: “Yeah.”

Ferarro: “Then of course, you have to look at it, but you’re not bringing Binnington in to play with Skinner. What are you doing with that?”

Dreger: “Right. Yeah.”

Ferraro: “You know, it’s I, like so, if we’re trying to link, well, you were trying to link those two teams so that, like, there’s no way that they coexist. Not that they can’t, but what are you doing on a team that has other needs as well? Like, you got to use your cap space the best you can. So interesting, you pulled that one right out there. I like it Dregs, I like it.”

