NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Letang, Malkin, Crosby, Jarry and Rust

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: The Pittsburgh Penguins will be deciding this offseason if defenseman Kris Letang will be a part of their future plans. Letang when asked if he is worried about being traded this summer.

“That’s not my call, and I don’t want to think about those things.”

Letang when asked if he believes that he, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have earned the right to finish their careers in Pittsburgh.

“As far as earning something, I don’t know. This is a business. It’s not up to me to decide,” he said. “Like I’ve said in the past, me, Geno and Sid want to finish as Penguins. We truly believe in ourselves, and we think we have a lot to offer. Earning something is a tricky word. “That’s what we want. But it’s not up to us.”

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry when asked if he thinks he could have competition in net next season if he returns.

“That’s their decision. It’s out of my control,” Jarry said. “There’s nothing I can do about that. … It’s up to management. I think just having a good summer and pushing myself and coming back as the best version of myself is all I can do.”

Forward Bryan Rust is entering the final year of is deal that carries a $3.5 million cap hit. He’s no stranger to the trade rumors.

“That goes through everyone’s mind. Obviously, I love it here. I’ve been here my whole career and I wouldn’t want to go anywhere. I want to win here.”

Family will come first for Rust – a new dad last week. Salary, term and location will come after

Likely to be left unprotected for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft include forwards Jared McCann, Jason Zucker, Teddy Blueger and Zach Aston-Reese and defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Mike Matheson.

Shelly Anderson of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sidney Crosby on the going forward with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.