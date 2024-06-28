NHL Rumors: Predators and Saros, Hurricanes and Guentzel, Canucks, Bruins, and Jets

The Nashville Predators and Juuse Saros will have an extension to announce on Monday

Chris Johnston: Sources are saying that the Nashville Predators and Juuse Saros have agreed to an eight-year contract extension at $7.74 million per season. He’s eligible to sign an extension on Monday.

Pierre LeBrun: The sides are still working on it. GM Barry Trotz was always confident that they would get a deal done.

The Predators may still not have any plans to trade a goalie

Frank Seravalli: The Predators plan is to play Yaroslav Askarov back in Milwaukee (AHL) next season. It will be interesting to see how other teams react to that.

Talk is the Predators are looking for a backup goaltender.

Alex Daugherty of the Tennessean: On Thursday (before the Saros extension news broke), Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz said it was “very unlikely” and added “I would say the chances are nil, almost” that they would trade one of Juuse Saros and Jaroslav Askarov.

Teams have called the Predators about their goaltending but they’re okay with it for now.

“There’s a couple of teams that have called me about our situation here,” Trotz said. “But I am totally fine with where we are at (with Saros and Askarov).”

The Canes of increased their offer to Jake Guentzel, will the Bruins go after Elias Lindholm, and the Jets are taking calls on McGroarty and Ehlers

TSN: The Carolina Hurricanes are the only team that is able to offer Jake Guentzel the max eight years and Pierre LeBrun says that they have increased their offer and it’s given him a lot to think about.

Others will be interested, some surprising teams, and some will need to move out money.

Darren Dreger notes that the Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams that would be interested in Guentzel but how would they create the needed salary cap space.

The Canucks have pending UFA center Elias Lindholm, who might interest the Boston Bruins. Defenseman Chris Tanev will interest the Canucks if he gets to free agency.

The Winnipeg Jets are getting calls on Rutger McGroarty and they could be looking for a draft pick, maybe a prospect or a young player. Teams are calling about Nikolaj Ehlers. The Jets are still trying to re-sign Sean Monahan.