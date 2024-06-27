NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Ottawa Senators

Some hope for Nikita Zadorov but not for Dakota Joshua

Rick Dhaliwal: Dan Milstein, the agent for Vancouver Canucks pending UFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov: “I’m being very open minded and will not rule anything out till July 1st.”

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal said there is still some hope that the Canucks and re-sign Zadorov. He’s not getting the same sense with forward Dakota Joshua as he might have priced himself out of Vancouver.

Dhaliwal: “When it comes to Joshua I’m not hearing anything positive.”

Teuvo Teravainen likely heading to free agency

David Pagnotta: Unless there is a last minute offer from the Carolina Hurricanes to forward Teuvo Teravainen, he’ll be heading to free agency on July 1st.

The Ottawa Senators and Linus Ullmark aren’t talking extension yet

Caire Hanna: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staois on if there are any contract extension talks going on with Linus Ullmark: “Priority right now is to have Linus in with our group and have him comfortable and get him to know what the Senators are all about moving forward…the discussion on the extension will happen at the appropriate time.”

Claire Hanna: Linus Ullmark when asked about a contract extension: “no talk on extensions yet. It’s only be 24-36 hours. It’s very fresh.”

His priority now is finding somewhere to live and a school for kids. He adds”

“Steve (Staois) and my agent will deal with (contract extensions) off to the side. I told them that once there’s something that needs to be discussed you can always reach me.”

Senators GM shoots down Thomas Chabot rumors

Claire Hanna: Senators GM Staois shoots down rumors they’re shopping Thomas Chabot.

“Not sure where that comes from. Hasn’t been talked about once. I don’t get distracted by a lot of the stuff. Every player on our team has been rumoured at some point.”

Likely no trades before the draft for the Senators

Bruce Garrioch: Senators GM Steve Staois said he isn’t sure if he’ll be able to make another trade before the start of the draft on Friday.