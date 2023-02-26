NHL Rumors: Predators, Lightning, Sharks and Devils

Predators hold Jeannot out, Lightning interested

Nashville Predators: Forward Tanner Jeannot was held out of last night’s game for trade-related reasons.

PuckPedia: “Tannor Jeannot is a 25 y/o F in Year 2/2 of $800K Cap Hit Deal. He’ll be RFA on expiry with an $850K Qualifying Offer & 1 year from UFA eligibility 5G 14P in 56 GP”

Elliotte Friedman: Not sure where things are at with Jeannot but it sounds like the Tampa Bay Lightning made a pitch for him.

The Sharks and Devils still working on a Timo Meier deal, a slight hang up

Frank Seravalli: Sounds like defenseman Scott Harrington will be heading to the New Jersey Devils along with Timo Meier.

Chris Johnston: The Sharks will retain 50 percent of Meier’s salary.

Elliotte Friedman: “Easy…no reason it won’t happen. Slight hang-up (I believe), but as far as I know, no reason to panic”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the what is going on the potential Timo Meier trade to the New Jersey Devils.

** NHLrumors.com transcription

David Amber: “Elliotte’s hair has been on fire as there is a lot going on. Let’s start with the biggest fish to fall. That’s Timo Meier.

Three-time 30 goal scorer. 31 goals this year. He’s leaving the Sharks and joining the Devils. The newest New Jersey Devil. What can you tell us Elliotte?”

Friedman: “Look, I think there is a little bit of a hang-up here. I think, one of, it sounds like there is an injury concern that’s just kind of holding up the final deal.

I don’t want to guess on the names just in case..”

Amber: “But it’s a done deal?”

Friedman: “No, it’s not a done deal. I think that because. What I was told, I think there’s one player who’s a little banged up that is involved in this. I think they’re trying to sort their way through it.