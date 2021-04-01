NHL Rumors: Retaining Salary, Florida Panthers, and the Nashville Predators

Get ready to hear “retained salary”

Emily Kaplan: Common talk after speaking with some NHL people about the trade deadline: “Nobody wants to take on money right now.”

“Retained salary” likely to be used often at the deadline.

Driedger on the way out?

Greg Wyshynski: After signing prospect and goaltender Spencer Knight to an entry-level deal, it basically signals the end of Chris Driedger‘s future with the Florida Panthers.

Wonder if the Panthers trade the pending UFA and acquire a lesser backup. Maybe a team that would have interest in signing him as a free agent jumps the line and acquires him at the deadline with intentions of trying to sign him.

Panthers looking for D … Predators should still consider selling

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: The Florida Panthers were already looking for a defenseman before Aaron Ekblad went down, and now they may need to add two. Options could be David Savard (if the Blue Jackets are sellers), Brandon Montour, and Mattias Ekholm (if the Predators are sellers).

The Predators are back in the race and may not be sellers at the deadline. Does make sense for a team to sneak into the playoffs and be one-and-done? It doesn’t seem likely that they’d trade Filip Forsberg, but Ekholm’s value has never been higher. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan:

“I do think that Mattias Ekholm still would be in play because he is the best defenceman available, there will be teams that are willing to give up a lot.”

The Predators also have Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula that are pending UFA and may net a nice return.