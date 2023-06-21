NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Ottawa Senators

Multiple teams interested in Sharks pending UFA James Reimer

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said back in April that they likely wouldn’t have the same goaltending tandem next as they did this year – James Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen. Kahkonen has a year left on his deal, and Reimer is a pending UFA.

Ray Petkau, Reimer’s agent to Pierre LeBrun: “Mike and the team there absolutely love Reims but given where they’re at it made sense for them to let him go. But he loved his time in San Jose.”

Petkau said that there are multiple teams that are interested in Reimer.

Ottawa Senators free agents and some potential targets

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Free agents Shane Pinto, Erik Brannstrom, Egor Sokolov, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Kevin Mandolese will get qualifying offers.

No decisions have been made with free agent Julien Gauthier. Dylan Gambrell, Victor Lodin and Dylan Ferguson are likely gone.

The Ottawa Senators don’t need to qualify RFA Alex Formenton this offseason and still hold his rights after he didn’t sign before December 1st last year and spent the year in Europe. The Senators tried trading him at the deadline but didn’t get the return the liked. He’ll likely be traded this offseason.

With the Senators moving on from Austin Watson, they’ll need some toughness and grit and could be interested in Corey Perry and someone like Nicolas Deslauriers, though the Philadelphia Flyers are unlikely to trade him.

It would be ideal for the Senators if they were able to re-sign defenseman Travis Hamonic.

The Senators need to add a goaltender. Connor Hellebuyck likely isn’t interested in a long-term deal with the Sens. Carter Hart (Flyers) and John Gibson (Ducks) are available on the trade market and free agents market could have Frederik Anderson (Hurricanes), Semyon Varlamov (Islanders), Adin Hill (Golden Knights), Tristan Jarry (Penguins) and Joonas Korpisalo (Kings).

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators would like to get a first-round pick as part of the package for pending RFA forward Alex DeBrincat. The Senators also need to add another goaltender and sign some third- and fourth-line depth.