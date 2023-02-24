NHL Rumors: Scouting NJ-LA, Rangers, Kane, van Riemsdyk and Monahan

Scouting the Devils and Kings

James Nichols: Scouts listed to attend last night’s New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings game include the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks.

The Rangers hold two players out last night

New York Rangers: The Rangers held forwards Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn out of the lineup last night for roster management reasons.

Patrick Kane still deciding

TSN: As of yesterday, Patrick Kane is still deciding on what he wants to do. Kane is expected to meet with his agent this weekend.

“The Chicago Blackhawks are in San Jose this weekend where it is expected that Patrick Kane will have some face-to-face time with his California-based agent Pat Brisson and any day now we expect some clarity.

In the meantime everyone is waiting, that includes Chicago, that includes perhaps the New York Rangers, the Edmonton Oilers, who are keeping tabs just in case, maybe the Dallas Stars. Everyone is waiting to find out what one of the hottest scorers in hockey wants to do.”

Teams are keeping an eye on James van Riemsdyk

TSN: Some of the teams that have some interest in Timo Meier are looking at James van Riemsdyk as a fallback option according to Chris Johnston.

“I’m looking at Winnipeg, Vegas, Carolina, you know some teams that are not in on Meier, like Minnesota and Colorado I believe are keeping tabs on JVR.

Look there was some question at some point, with a $7 million cap hit whether James van Riemsdyk would be moved at this deadline. I think with the level of interest and the fact that the Flyers are willing to retain some salary, it is an inevitability that he will be traded in the next week or so.”

TSN: If the Montreal Canadiens get a positive injury update on Sean Monahan early next week and it looks like he could come back just before or after the trade deadline, interest could increase according to Darren Dreger.

“Based on his play when healthy this season in Montreal, he could turn out to be a steal, but he has to be healthy.”