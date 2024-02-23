NHL Rumors: Scouting NSH-LA, CBJ-LA, and NYR-NJ, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Scouting the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings

Dennis Bernstein: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Predators-Kings game in LA include the Chicago Blackhawks (2), New York Rangers (2), Montreal Canadiens (2), Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Calgary Flames.

Tuesday night scouting the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings

Dennis Bernstein: Scouts listed to Tuesday’s Blue Jackets-Kings game in LA include the Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, and the Calgary Flames.

Scouting the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils

Greg Wyshynski: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Rangers-Devils game in New Jersey include the Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, Calgary Flames, and the Ottawa Senators.

The Philadelphia Flyers and Nick Seeler talking

TSN: The Philadelphia Flyers and Nick Seeler have started contract extension talks according to Darren Dreger.

“Now what general manager Daniel Briere has to figure out is what does the cost of that contract look like for a tough-as-nails defensive defenceman – who they love in Philadelphia by the way – versus what they might get in return on the trade front. So, to be determined, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Seeler signs that extension and stays with the Flyers.”

Mark Stone‘s injury leaves a big hole that the Vegas Golden Knights may have to fill

TSN: The Vegas Golden Knights will be without forward Mark Stone for possibly a big portion of the second half of the season and the Golden Knights will have to decide by the deadline how they want to fill the void according to Darren Dreger.

“But know this; any cap space will be utilized by the Golden Knights. But we should make it clear, I remember having a conversation with McCrimmon at the GM meetings last year and he talked about Mark Stone being the heart and soul. This leaves an enormous hole. But they’ll do everything they can to backfill on the trade front.”