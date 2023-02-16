NHL Rumors: Scouting TOR-CHI, EDM-DET, Sharks, Flames, Canucks, Blues, and Senators

Scouting the Maple Leafs and Blackhawks

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks game include the Dallas Stars (2), Tampa Bay Lightning (2), Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, Washington Capitals and the Winnipeg Jets.

Scouting the Oilers and Red Wings

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings game include the Vegas Golden Knights (2), Dallas Stars, and the Arizona Coyotes.

The list is expected to be bigger for Friday’s Oilers game against the New York Rangers.

The Sharks haven’t talked about sitting anyone

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that he hadn’t spoken to GM Mike Grier about sitting players down for ‘trade-related reasons.’

Quinn added that both Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson are under contract next season and they don’t have to trade them at the deadline.

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Things have not gone as planned for the Calgary Flames this season. Many key players are underperforming, and there has been some talk of coach Darryl Sutter‘s effectiveness. GM Brad Treliving is working the phones.

A source confirmed that the Flames have spoken with the Vancouver Canucks about Brock Boeser who has two years left at $6.65 million.

Don’t get the sense that the Flames are in on Jakob Chychrun. The Flames have denied that they’ve had recent talks with the St. Louis Blues about defenseman Colton Parayko (seven years left at $6.5 million).

The Flames have denied it, but believes they considered trading defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. Multiple league sources haven’t heard his name out there. Sources say the Ottawa Senators showed interest in Weegar.

Weeger is from around Ottawa and his full no-trade clause doesn’t kick in until July 1st, as does his eight-year, $50 million contract, The Senators are okay with that if they can move out Nikita Zaitsev‘s $4.5 million.

Reported that Senators GM Pierre Dorion would attach a second-round pick to take Zaitsev’s contract. Potential landing spots include Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks, but they’d need to move a defenseman first.