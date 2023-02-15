NHL Rumors: Scouting LA-BUF, Rasmus Dahlin, and what the Buffalo Sabres need

Scouting the Kings and Sabres

Dennis Bernstein: Scouts listed to attend Monday night’s Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres game include the Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL Rumors: The Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, Jakob Chychrun and Brandt Clarke

How high will Rasmus Dahlin go on his next contract?

Lance Lysowski and Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News: Lysowski: You have to assume that Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Dahlin will become the next $9 million-plus defenseman.

Cale Makar signed for six years at $9 million per. Adam Fox signed for seven years at $9.5 million.

Dahlin has another left on his deal but any extension sign after July first will likely be for seven or eight years and in the $9 to $10 million range.

Harrington adds that Dahlin is only 22 years old and is above Zach Werenski ($9.583 million) and Seth Jones ($9.5 million). Harrington puts the number at seven years and maybe $11 million per season.

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams could look to reward his team with a deadline move or two

What should the Buffalo Sabres be targeting at the deadline?

Lance Lysowski and Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News: Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres could use another defenseman heading into the trade deadline. They lack NHL depth, and ideally they could find one that kills penalties. They must be able to skate to fit into coach Don Granato’s systems.

They could also use some toughness up front and be looking at someone like Detroit Red Wings Tyler Bertuzzi.

Harrington: They should be looking for a third-pairing defenseman and a bottom-six forward, both that play a physical game. A defenseman that can step in for Ilya Lyubushkin when he gets dinged up or someone to partner with him, slotting Jacob Bryson in the seventh spot.