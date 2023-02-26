NHL Rumors: Sharks Logan Couture, and the Nashville Predators Sell-off

Logan Couture wants to remain a Shark

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks Logan Couture when asked if he was still committed to the Sharks long-term: “I have a clause in the contract. There are three teams that I can go to and I have no say in those three teams, but I don’t plan on going anywhere. … I love being a Shark. I want to be a Shark.”

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Nashville Predators and the sell-off is beginning.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron MacLean: “And Jeff, Nino Niederreiter to Winnipeg is the beginning in Nashville.”

Marek: “Yes. It’s the beginning. Niederreiter now a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

The Nashville Predators are very much open for business. Now we believe there are three untouchable on the Predators – captain Roman Josi, netminder Juuse Saros, and winger Filip Forsberg. But after that, it sounds like everything is very much on the table.

We’ll begin with defenseman Dante Fabbro. He’s a former first-round draft pick and things haven’t exactly gone swimmingly, certainly this season, for Dante Fabbro. We expect him to be moved at some point next week.

I would image San Jose could be an option here, maybe the leading contender for the services of Dante Fabbro. Head coach in San Jose Sharks, David Quinn, that was Dante Fabbro’s head coach at Boston University. Would imagine that these two teams could get together as early as this week, certainly by trade deadline.

Now, there have also been a lot of teams calling about Tanner Jeannot. Last year, outstanding. Rookie season, 24 goals, snarl, toughness, all of it. Kind of been snake bit this season but teams are coveting the tough power forward. We wonder about a team like Dallas. Now, the price is high for Tanner Jeannot but the desire is pretty great around the National Hockey League.

Elliotte, the Nashville Predators could be one of the more interesting teams come deadline.”