NHL Rumors: Stars, Hurricanes Blackhawks, Senators, Flames, and the Blue Jackets

The Dallas Stars won’t trade for Mikko Rantanen without an extension, talks have started again

Chris Johnston: Here’s the Mikko Rantanen situation as it stands now (9:31 am)

Step 1 was DAL and CAR agreeing to the framework of a trade, which happened.

Step 2 is DAL reaching a contract extension with Mikko Rantanen, which hasn’t happened.

There’s no trade without Step 2 being satisfied.

NHL Rumors: Darren Dreger just said on TSN (10:08 am) that talks are underway again between the Dallas Stars and Mikko Rantanen’s agent.

NHL Rumors: Mikko Rantanen Heading to Dallas With an Extension in his Hand?

The Chicago Blackhawks and Ryan Donato talking extension

Pierre LeBrun: The Chicago Blackhawks are talking to Ryan Donato about a contract extension today.

The Blackhawks have been telling team all week that they’ll need to get a real good deal to trade him.

Mario Tirabassi: “Davidson should be setting the price high on Donato given the market value for players like him that have been moved already. If the return isn’t there, the Blackhawks do not HAVE to trade Donato.”

A Petr Mrazek deal is more likely an offseason move

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks will look at trading goaltender Petr Mrazek today but it’s more likely that it will be an offseason move.

Mrazek: “I’ve been in way worse situations in my career. I’m a positive person.”

Ottawa Senators GM on the deadline

Julian McKenzie: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios on today’s trade deadline.

“We’re certainly working through a lot of different scenarios.”

“We feel like we’re a good team when we’re fully healthy. So, we’re looking at a few different options right now.”

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks And Buyer Beware

It could be a quiet deadline for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets

Salim Nadim Valji: “Willing to bet #Flames are quiet #TradeCentre…don’t get sense they’ll be active beyond potentially going for a fourth-line, right-shooting centre who can win draws. No rentals of consequence. What interests me more is that $18 million in cap space & if they use it for retention.”

Aaron Portzline: “Sounds like nothing has changed for #CBJ as of this morning. Looking to add a top-9 forward, but prices remain too high (for #CBJ liking) for both rentals and trades. If they don’t drop considerably before 3 p.m. deadline, it’s possible GM Don Waddell sits this one out.”

