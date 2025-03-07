NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks And Buyer Beware

The Buyer Beware Portion Of The Trade Deadline

Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff: So, the NHL Trade Deadline is always a volatile time of year where the prices get more and more outrageous. Now, players who normally would not have value seem to find their way getting moved. Should General Managers take the plunge on some players? That answer depends and is up for debate. Even Vancouver Canucks, Pius Suter could be on this list.

For example, Mario Ferraro is one of those coveted players from San Jose. He has gamely played above his role on a non-competitive team. Can Ferraro overcome bad habits just by getting traded to a playoff contender? After so many years, there may be better choices still available on the market.

Scott Laughton is another highly sought after player. Now, Laughton has improved defensive metrics from the past three years, but is this a blip? At 30, the center is under contract for another season as well. Does he regress back or maintain a more two-way game?

NHL Rumors: Mikko Rantanen Heading to Dallas With an Extension in his Hand?

Then, there is David Savard. Like Luke Schenn (traded to Pittsburgh), Savard is nowhere close to what he was even a few seasons ago.

Finally, there lies Dan Vladar. The perpetual 1B goalie probably could have been moved in November or December. However, he is still a member of the Calgary Flames. Yes, Craig Conroy wanted to make sure Dustin Wolf was the guy. However, it has been long past time for a move. Vladar has been better recently, but his -24.7 GSAA is an extreme red flag. His penalty kill save percentage is .786 this season, and a goalie needs to be a great penalty killer.

Vancouver Does Not Appear Done

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet : While Vancouver moved Carson Soucy to the East Coast, the Canucks appear poised not to be done this NHL Trade Deadline. Yes, this sellers’ market cranks into full steam on a day like this and has all week. Patrick Allvin would be a fool not to explore anything and everything. This is why fresh Elias Pettersson rumors surfaced late on Thursday. Reality dictates they have been there all along.

Anyhow, Brock Boeser, Pius Suter, and Derek Forbort could all be moved by 3:00 pm ET (or slightly after) this Friday. Maybe none of them will get traded. However, Vancouver does play Minnesota on Friday night and the thought process is there may be some telling signs in the coming hours.

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Kings, Flyers, Blue Jackets, Canucks and Islanders

The problems with trading Pettersson now are obvious. Honestly, the summer may be a better time. On the other hand, it is now time for Allvin to potentially gain value going forward.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? The channel is new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.