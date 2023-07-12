NHL Rumors: Tanner Jeannot and the Tampa Bay Lightning will need to compromise

Eduardo A. Encina: Tanner Jeannot and the Tampa Bay Lightning have an arbitration date of July 24. The sides continue to talk and will likely have a deal in place by then.

NHL Network: Tampa Bay Lightning restricted free agent Tanner Jeannot.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Nick Gismondi: “Let’s talk about Tanner Jeannot, the Oxbow Ox. And Tampa Bay gave up a lot for this guy (conditional 2025 1st, 2023 3rd, 4th and 5th and a 2024 2nd). Three years in Nash(ville), 20 games played last year (in Tampa) four points, minus six.

Mike Rupp: “This is one that kind of jumps out at me a little bit because of what was given up for him. We know about his nasty injury but I also think with some of the players exiting and that Tampa has had to part ways with, I mean, Tanner Jeannot for what he’s done, he’s going to have to do all the heavy lifting here. The physicality he’s going to have to bring.

Tampa got a lot lighter. There not as much meat in their lineup. So Tanner Jeannot, we know how many fights in his rookie year, what did he have, 20 something goals and I think he led the league in fights

So this is something, this is going to be time for him to kind of get paid. And they need him to do that heavy lifting for them this year.

Bruce Boudreau: “Well, you know I’m not into management, or not a manager or anything, but I gotta think, when you give up all those draft choices for this guy, they got to sign him.

But his year was horrible. Like six goals coming from a 20-plus season and he gets hurt. But I think both probably both people want to compromise. And they both want to stay in Tampa and I think they’ll make this work.

But I mean, if he would have had the same kind of year that he had the previous year, the money he’s going to make would have been an awful lot more.

Rupp: “Ya, and these teams too, a lot of the moves they even make, or have made up to this point, they know that these players are going to file, right? So they know and they’ve kind of already made some wiggle room for themselves to get these players signed.