NHL Rumors: The Buffalo Sabres Have Lots to Consider

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on The Latest on Buffalo Sabres and what they’re thinking heading into the trade deadline and into the offseason.

Kate Pettersen: “Okay, let’s take a look at Buffalo because we know that they’re looking to retool for next season. So this next days is just a chance for them to get a head start on what they’re going to do over the summer.

What do you think that Buffalo is looking at doing right now? Because we’ve talked about Dylan Cozens, but it seems that that chatter has died down a little bit. Maybe Alex Tuch. Like, what, what do you think buffalo is going to do, and are they going to take this and get going?

Pagnotta: “They’d like to. Kevyn Adams would like to get a head start on things going into the summer and leading into next season. They’ve got a big, their mindset is big and focused towards the playoffs for next season.

Obviously, everything’s written on the wall right now for this year, but they want to get a head start on things, and that’s why we’ve heard Cozens so often this season. He is available, but they want to make a big hockey-type move involving any of their young studs.

Now, there are a lot of teams that are calling or have called and inquired about Alex Tuch. My understanding is he’s not untouchable, but he’s close. Him, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, I mean, those two guys, not on the market. Alex Tuch is as close to that as they can get.

Unless they’re making a significant hockey trade and almost an upgrade, I don’t see Alex Tuch getting moved ahead of the deadline. They’re not going to move them for futures. Buffalo doesn’t want draft picks and young prospects. They want NHL-caliber studs now if they’re going to move any of theirs.

So you’re probably going to hear Tuch a little bit more. They’re probably you know 30, 31 teams that would love to get their hands on this guy, but unless they’re blown out of the water, Tuch isn’t going anywhere.

And we’re going to continue to hear Cozens, we’ll continue to hear Bowen Byram, even Owen Power. But unless we’re talking about talent-for-talent type swaps, Buffalo is going to kind of hang tight. But they are getting a head start, and have continued that this season.

