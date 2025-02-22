NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Washington Capitals could look for a third-line center

Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli says the Washington Capitals have some good team chemistry and they may not want to mess with that too much. They may continue to do some retooling on the fly and could look for a third-line center.

“They’ve got some prospects and the depth that they could trade a pick and it wouldn’t hurt them. So I’d imagine that would be the case.

I still think they need a third line center. They went out and got Lars Eller, who’s not enough, so that’s the position I would circle, which is why I had someone like Scott Laughton going to them in our trade deadline matchmaker article.

I just think Washington is really well-positioned, and in a wide-open Eastern Conference, why not them? I just don’t think that, as much as they want to compete with Alex Ovechkin there, that they’re gonna go way over the top in trying to do it, because it’s only one year ago that no one was really taking them seriously and they were still coming out of rebuild mode.”

Tyler Yaremchuk adds they could look at adding some more scoring from the wing in their bottom six.

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to look for an impact forward

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets will be getting forwards Kirill Marchenko and Boone Jenner, and defenseman Dante Fabbro back soon from injury.

GM Don Waddell continues his search for an impact forward. He’s let it be known that he won’t trade their first-round pick unless they get a young, impact forward who is controllable in return.

Odds are they’ll acquire a rental veteran for a mid-round pick or a mid-level prospect.

Nashville Predators Gustav Nyquist could be one forward the Blue Jackets consider. He spent three years with the Blue Jackets. He carries a $3.185 million cap hit. The 35-year-old has put up nine goals and 11 assists in 53 games.

