NHL Rumors: The Futures for Derick Brassard and Craig Anderson

Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the future of Derick Brassard and Craig Anderson

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Just a couple of players to keep an eye on here. First of all, Derick Brassard, this was a weird unfortunate play here the other night as Ottawa dominated Philadelphia on one of their goals.

As Kyle mentioned earlier in the show, Brassard had surgery to repair a broken fibula. He’s out for the rest of season. He just played his 1,000th game and there are people wondering about, what’s he thinking about his future.

The one thing about Derick Brassard is, he loves hockey and what he’s indicated is that he’s going to take time. He’s going to see how he recovers. He’s going to talk with the Senators. He’s going to talk with this agent, and then he’ll make his decision. But he’s going to take a little bit of time and nobody’s to assume anything about what he’s going to decide.

The other player I wanted to highlight is another player with Ottawa connections, and that’s Craig Anderson. Devon Levi had an unbelievable performance (Friday) night, beating the Rangers in his first game. Craig Anderson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Well Buffalo’s last home game is there second last game of the season, it’s on the 13th, and the Ottawa Senators are the opponent, and that kind of has been circled for potentially an Anderson game. And I don’t want to make any assumptions but could that possibly be his last NHL appearance, and that would be a perfect fit?

So I think that’s on the radar. I think the only thing that could complicate that guys, is if that’s a meaningful game for Buffalo. The Sabres also in the race. I think if that one means something for them, it could complicate the situation.