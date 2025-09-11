NHL Rumors: The Latest on the Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild Situation

The Minnesota Wild may, or may not have asked Kirill Kaprizov for a trade list

Daria Tuboltseva: Russian journalist Alexei Shevchenko said the Minnesota Wild have asked Kirill Kaprizov for a trade list.

Cam Robinson : Sources have said that it might be a little premature to say that the Minnesota Wild have asked Kaprizov for a list of teams.

: “Of note, Kaprizov has a full NMC, so this would be a request for a list of teams he’d entertain a trade to. Earlier today, Eliotte Friedman discussed the possibility of another team willing to offer Kaprizov big money. Schevkenko is considered a legit source in Russia.” Jim Biringer: “At some point this might occur if these discussions drag into the season & it’s clear he doesn’t want to extend & stay then Minnesota should trade him & not let him walk similar to Gaborik. But Wild want to sign him. Ongoing discussions but the Player Holds the Power.”

The why, and where things may stand with Kirill Kaprizov

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Kaprizov to Crosby: The Big Questions at the US Media Tour episode

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bukauskas: “On Wednesday, the Kaprizov turned down an eight-year deal that would have paid him $16 million per season. Would be the largest contract in the history of the National Hockey League. So where do things stand, Elliotte, between Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild?”

Friedman: “I’m not going to answer that question first. I’m going to answer that question second.”

My first reaction on hearing he turn that down was, why? Because when I heard that that was going to be offered, my belief was in that situation, I kind of talked about this with people, you take that offer because it’s so big. You have it, you know it’s there, you never have to worry about anything again. And if it goes wrong, then you deal with it like.

For example, let’s just say Kaprizov takes the deal and he’s in year three of the extension, and say Minnesota is not very good and he doesn’t have hope, then you say, ‘Look, guys, I want to trade.’ That’s how you handle it. You have the money in your pocket. You have this huge deal in your pocket. And you deal with the situation if it becomes untenable.

So for him to say no, convinces me of one thing. Him or his representatives, his agents Paul Theophanes, they know something else is out there that’s bigger. Now for a deal to be bigger than eight times $16 million from the Wild, assuming this is not a signing trade, there has to be somebody out there with a seven times $19 (million) or a seven times $20 (million). That there’s somebody out there who is setting up smoke signals saying we can do better. That, to me, is the logical explanation.”

Bukauskas: “I was told there would be no tampering.”

Friedman: “It’s not tampering. It’s …”

Bukauskas: “Smoke signals.”

Friedman: “Theorizing.”

Bukauskas: “Yes, that’s right.”

Friedman: “There’s no tampering in the National Hockey League.”

Bukauskas: “Look over there.”

Friedman: “There is, there is no gambling at Rick’s Cafe.”

Bukauskas: We had breakfast at Rick’s cafe.”

Friedman: “So that’s my theory, that, like a golfer, somebody has licked their finger, put it in the air, and they sense the way the wind or feel the way the wind is blowing. There is somebody out there that is willing to make a better offer.

So now let’s go to your question. Where does it stand between the wild and Kaprizov? Well, I think number one, the wild were a little bit surprised. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.

And I think there’s nothing, first of all, somebody said to me, do you think he wants a shorter term deal? No, I don’t believe that. I mean, I could always be wrong. I’ve been wrong before, but I don’t believe that. I think that when you have the injury history that Kirill Kaprizov has, I don’t think you’re interested in a short term deal.

And I think that’s actually one of the biggest questions that the wild have to answer here, and that is, how do they proceed? Are they willing to take a gamble with a player who has missed quite a few games, or are they going to sit there and say, Well, we’re going to up our offer?’

You know, it’s going to be, I mean, it was already a massive number. Are you willing to make it an even bigger number? Or, and Kaprizov has a no trade clause, do you go to him and say, ‘Are there teams you’d be willing to go to?’

Really, those are the options for Minnesota. They let it play out, see where it goes. They up their offer, or they deal him. And I’m sure that on Wednesday, that’s what they were doing. They were running through all of those scenarios.”

