NHL Rumors: The Schenn Brothers, and the New York Rangers

Teams looking to acquire both Brayden and Luke Schenn

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“So there’s been a lot of talk, obviously, about Brayden Schenn, and he told reporters in St. Louis this week, I think Lou Korac actually was the reporter, that he has not been approached of anything right now and is trying his best not to think about it.

But what I do think has happened is that teams have talked about uniting the Schenn brothers, Brayden from St. Louis and Luke from Nashville. Maybe acquiring them in separate trades to bring them together. We’ll see if anyone can do it.

NHL Rumors: Utah Hockey Club, and the St. Louis Blues

The New York Rangers should be eyeing long-term fits and not filling holes for this season

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: (mailbag) The New York Rangers should be looking to see where players fit long-term term as opposed to filling holes and trying to win a Cup this year. They can give Mika Zibanejad a run at right wing to see how that works out. They could target a rental who might fit their long-term plans.

The Rangers may prefer someone like Ryan McLeod or Trent Frederic over someone like Ryan Donato.

Three potential left-handed defenseman free agent targets for the Rangers – Ivan Provorov, Dmitry Orlov, and Vladislav Gavrikov. Provorov might cost the most and be the best fit to play with Adam Fox. Orlov may be the cheapest and shortest term but would it be a fit. would go with Gavrikov as he’s good defensively, eat minutes, and played with Igor Shesterkin in the KHL for two years.

Don’t think Chris Drury or Peter Laviolette‘s position are in jeopardy even if they miss the playoffs.

Not sure if the Rangers will be eager to extend Artemi Panarin after next season if they’re in the same position next year as they are this year. They could eventually ask him about his no-movement clause, but since their first-round pick belongs to the Penguins now, they may not want to completely give up on this season.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Vancouver Canucks

With defenseman Ryan Lindgren likely gone, can’t see them trading K’Andre Miller now. The Rangers may not be comfortable with seven or eight years for Miller, but a six-year deal at $6.5 million with the cap going up might be a good deal.

