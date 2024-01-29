NHL Rumors: The St. Louis Blues Are Back In it, and There Wasn’t Much Interest Before

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – A Banner Week for Controversial Calls on the St. Louis Blues getting back in the playoff race and levels of trade interest.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Let’s just do St. Louis then. St. Louis has crawled their way back into this thing. And are they getting good goaltending from both (Jordan) Binnington and (Joel) Hofer? Absolutely.

I think a really underrated story is how good Matthew Kessel has been on the back end. I think that you know, Robert Thomas is having a really nice year. We all know the Jordan Kyrou story so far this season. I keep coming back to Brayden Schenn on this team and what he’s been able to do, to claw this team back into the playoff conversation. What are your thoughts on St. Louis right now?”

NHL Rumors – Blues Clues And The Fleury Flurry

Friedman: “Well, like I said, I have been really impressed by how they’ve crawled back into it. Like you know, you talked about some of the young players you mentioned (Scott) Perunovich. That some of them have really started to play well. You know, I think it’s been really good after starting the season, not great at times, Brayden Schenn.

You know, like (Blues GM) Doug Armstrong, he had a lot of his players out on the market, and there was not a lot of interest. I think one of the guys that there would have been interest on was (Pavel) Buchnevich.

First of all, I love the canoes celebration. As a guy who likes in the summer to go out on a lake in a canoe by himself at twilight and just peacefully paddle around. I really liked the canoe celebration. I think he could trade Buchnevich pretty easily if he wanted to.

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, and Parity

Obviously he hasn’t wanted to, but you know, some of those guys have really started to go. But, like I, and I give them credit they, I did not think they were gonna get into this race. I didn’t. I just thought they were too meh. There wasn’t enough there. But they’ve pulled themselves off the mat. And a lot of guys who weren’t playing that well are playing better, much better and it’s gotten them in there.”