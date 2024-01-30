NHL Injuries: Sabres, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Senators, Kraken, Blues and Lightning

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn will be out for eight weeks with a lower-body that required surgery. He was injured in Saturday’s game.

Quinn missed 32 games this season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. This injury isn’t related to the Achilles or his knee according to the source.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks Colton Dach has been cleared for contract from concussion protocol a few days ago. He’s skating with Rockford (AHL). Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (concussion protocol) skated in a no-contact jersey.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli suffered a cut on his leg from a skate blade on Sunday. They will further evaluate his injury at home today.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic was on the ice in a no-contact jersey.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators expect Travis Hamonic to ready to return after the All-Star break.

Mike Benton: With Devin Shore being placed on waivers by the Seattle Kraken, and it’s a good assumption that forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is close to returning.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich had a MRI yesterday but the results haven’t been made known yet.

Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning have activated defenseman Haydn Fleury off the LTIR.