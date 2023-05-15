NHL Rumors: There are so many big decisions for the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason

Michael Angello: Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares when asked if he would consider waiving his no-movement clause: “I love it here.”

So it doesn’t sound like he’s open to leaving Toronto.s

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: William Nylander has the most tradeable contract of the Toronto Maple Leafs core forward group. Everything is going to be on the table with the Maple Leafs this offseason.

Chris Johnston of North StarBets: The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t get the offense from their skilled team when they needed it.

Goaltender Matt Murray carries a $4.7 million cap hit and can’t be counted on to be healthy.

John Tavares will be 33 at the start of next season and may not be able to drive play at even strength. Center depth could also be an issue with UFA centermen in Ryan O’Reilly, David Kampf and Noel Acciari. The center market is a little thin this year which could be good news for those players looking to cash in.

The Leafs will have about $14 million in projected cap space (assuming Jake Muzzin is on the LTIR again) with nine forwards, six defense, and two goaltenders under contract.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner will have no-movement clauses after July 1st. William Nylander will have a 10-team no-trade clause on that day as well

Everything has to be considered this offseason. There’s no guarantee that GM Kyle Dubas will be back.

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: Will Brendan Shanahan be back with the Toronto Maple Leafs? Will GM Kyle Dubas be back? Will coach Sheldon Keefe be back?

Auston Matthews and William Nylander have a year left on their contracts and are they interested in signing long-term with the Leafs, and/or do the Leafs want to extend them?

The Leafs have to find a way to re-sign Matthews, as ‘he’s too great not to sign.” The same can be said for Nylander. You can’t replace Mitch Marner, so you have to keep him. John Tavares, his no-trade clause and contract seem impossible to trade.

Dubas would find a new job quickly. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary Flames are without a GM.