NHL Rumors: Torey Krug, and Coaches With a Year Left

Torey Krug on blocking the trade to Philadelphia

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug when asked about him nixing a trade to the Philadelphia Flyers this offseason.

“Obviously I chose to stay here. I want to be part of this room and love playing in this city and wearing the Blue Note so it’s something I’m very excited about. You don’t like hearing things like that. I have kids, I have a family. But I want to be here and wear the Note.

I’m here to play hockey. I signed up to be in St. Louis for 7 years and that’s what I want to do. When you hear stuff like that, there’s more that goes into it than what’s on the surface…at the end of the day, I want to be here. So that’s all I can really say about that.”

Krug on being committed to the Blues after they had tried to trade him: “I’ve seen everything in hockey, just about everything you can think of. If you know anything about me, or my history, you know I’m going to show up and go to work everyday. I think my teammates understand that and expect that.”

There are some coaches with no contract beyond this season

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour is heading into the final year of his contract and he’ll be looking for a raise from his current salary which is around $2 million.

Believe the Los Angeles Kings have held some extension talks with head coach Todd McLellan.

New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that he’s working on an extension for coach Lindy Ruff.

It’s not known how much Mike Babcock received from the Columbus Blue Jackets after stepping down. Back on July 1st he had signed a two-year, $8 million deal.

Gerard Gallant said on Monday that he’s “definitely interested in coaching again.” The New York Rangers are paying him through this season.