NHL News: Mikael Backlund Named Flames Captain And Gets New Contract

The Calgary Flames made news on Wednesday announcing they had agreed to a two-year contract extension for forward Mikael Backlund.

HE’S BACKS AND WEARING THE C! We’re proud to announce Mikael Backlund has been signed to a two-year contract extension and has been named the 21st captain in franchise history! More info: https://t.co/zoqCqeCUfv pic.twitter.com/LzpxU554M7 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 27, 2023

The contract is worth $9 million and carries an annual average value of $4.5 million.

Sounds like #Flames are closing in on a two-year contract extension with Mikael Backlund in the $4.5 million neighborhood. Details being finalized now. With that, lots of rumblings Backlund will also be next captain in Calgary. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 27, 2023



In addition, the Flames announced that Backlund will be the new captain.

Mikael Backlund #Flames

$4.5M x 2 years Breakdown each season:

$4.5M all base salary *Exempt from 35+ contract limitations Represented by @CAAHockey https://t.co/YTxKuLAIkQ — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 27, 2023

As part of the contract, Backlund has a no-movement clause, which turns into a 15-team no-trade list on January 1st, 2026.

Includes a no move that kicks in immediately for the full 3 seasons. No trade exception kicks in Jan 1, 2026 – player may eliminate 15 teams.

Obviously getting the full no move was key https://t.co/njx82gtray — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 27, 2023



Earlier on Wednesday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman came out in his 32 Thoughts post and noted the Flames and Backlund were close. Friedman guessed it was going to be three years at $5.5 million. It is a year less and $1 million less on the AAV. A win-win for the player and the team.

NHL Rumors: Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Dahlin, and Owen Power

Flames GM Craig Conroy: “Mikael Backlund is our captain. He has been our captain for some time. Today we are excited to extend Mikael for two more seasons and officially add the captaincy to his jersey,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “We look forward to his continued leadership on the ice, in the locker room and in our community.”

Backlund: “This is a very special day for my family and I,” said Backlund. “Calgary is our home and to know that we will continue my playing career here is important to us. As well, the possibility to play 1000th game this year as a Flame and celebrate it with our fans and the community is significant to me.”

Last season in 82 games with the Flames Backlund recorded 56 points (19 goals and 37 assists). For his career, Backlund has recorded 492 points (185 goals and 307 assists) in 908 career games. In 42 playoff games, Backlund has 22 points (12 goals and 10 assists).

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Noah Hanifin Talks About His Situation Heading Into A Contract Year

Now the Flames GM Craig Conroy’s attention turns to getting extensions done for Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin.