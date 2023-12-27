NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Ottawa Senators

Don’t expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to make a goalie move coming out of the roster freeze

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Toronto Maple Leafs entering the goaltender market.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron Maclean: “The goalie market. I know we’re in the trade freeze but …”

Friedman: “Yes we are until the 27th, but look, Samsonov in Toronto has been a lot of the topic and I do believe that Toronto has dipped its toes into the goaltending market. I don’t expect anything to happen right when the freeze ends. I think their hope is that Samsonov just gets a few days away, and they continue to work with him.

Of course, they don’t have Joseph Woll right now, he’s injured and I don’t think they believe bringing their American Hockey League goaltender Dennis Hildeby up is the proper thing to do right now, even though he’s really talented and looks really good.

The other thing I’m hearing out there, Ron is that the teams that have the goaltending surplus, they know it. And what they’re asking for is a lot, especially if retention is involved and I just think all these teams out here that are looking for goaltenders, just find that they’re being extorted a little bit.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Ottawa Senators and head coach Jacques Martin

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“In Ottawa meanwhile, Jacques Martin playing , coaching . Like the word out, that’s being used around the league is likely, that he’s likely to coach the rest of the season. I don’t think it’s necessarily a guarantee. It’s funny thing things change. But I believe that’s kind of the way the Senators are looking at this right now. That he will finish the year.

I think they feel that some of the coaches that currently have jobs elsewhere, they won’t necessarily get permission in season to talk to them during the year. And so I think it’s more likely than not that Martin finishes the season as the coach of the Senators.

Though I will say a lot of my predictions this year have not gone well.”

