NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Top 45 NHL Trade Targets

Nick Robertson has bought in, but his name will still be in the rumor mill

Josh Kloke of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson requested a trade last year but recently changed his tune to “I want to be here.” He wanted out for more opportunity, something he’s gotten with the Leafs this year.

Coach Craig Berube has stressed to Robertson to get more inside and be a little more gritty, and it’s something he’s bought into. It’s not going to keep his name out of the rumor mill, though, as the trade deadline approaches. He’s a pending RFA with arbitration rights.

Top 45 NHL Trade Targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: A look at the top 45 players who could be traded by Friday.

1. Brock Nelson – Center – New York Islanders – Contract: Pending UFA, $6 million AAV

2. Scott Laughton – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 1 year remaining, $3 million AAV

3. Brandon Tanev – Left Wing – Seattle Kraken – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.5 million AAV

4. Jake Evans – Center – Montreal Canadiens – Contract: Pending UFA, $1.7 million AAV

5. Seth Jones – Right Defense – Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: 5 years remaining, $9.5 million AAV

6. Casey Mittelstadt – Center – Colorado Avalanche – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.75 million AAV

7. Bowen Byram – Left Defense – Buffalo Sabres – Contract: Pending RFA, $3.85 million AAV

8. Carson Soucy – Left Defense – Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 1 year remaining, $3 million AAV

9. Rickard Rakell – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: 3 years remaining, $5 million AAV

10. Kyle Palmieri – Right Wing – New York Islanders – Contract: Pending UFA, $5 million AAV

11. Joel Armia – Right Wing – Montréal Canadiens – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.4 million AAV

12. Brock Boeser – Right Wing – Vancouver Canucks – Contract: Pending UFA, $6.65 million AAV

13. Ryan Donato – Center – Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: Pending UFA, $2 million AAV

14. Gustav Nyquist – Right Wing – Nashville Predators – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.185 million AAV

15. JJ Peterka – Right Wing – Buffalo Sabres – Contract: Pending RFA, $855,834 AAV

16. Jamie Oleksiak – Left Defense – Seattle Kraken – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.6 million AAV

17. Trent Frederic – Center – Boston Bruins – Contract: Pending UFA, $2.3 million AAV

18. Yanni Gourde – Center – Seattle Kraken – Contract: Pending UFA, $5,166,667 AAV

19. Oliver Bjorkstrand – Right Wing – Seattle Kraken – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5.4 million AAV

20. Mario Ferraro – Left Defense – San Jose Sharks – Contract: 1 year remaining, $3.25 million AAV

21. Connor Murphy – Right Defense – Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.40 million AAV

22. Rasmus Ristolainen – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.1 million AAV

23. Ryan Lindgren – Left Defense – New York Rangers – Contract: Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

24. Alex Tuch – Right Wing – Buffalo Sabres – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.75 million AAV

25. Elias Pettersson – Center – Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 7 years remaining, $11.6 million AAV

26. Dylan Cozens – Center – Buffalo Sabres – Contract: 5 years remaining, $7.1 million AAV

27. Lukas Reichel – Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: 1 year remaining, $1.2 million AAV

28. Justin Brazeau – Right Wing – Boston Bruins – Contract: Pending UFA, $775,000 AAV

29. Brian Dumoulin – Left Defense – Anaheim Ducks – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.15 million AAV

30. Ryan Suter – Left Defense – St. Louis Blues – Contract: Pending UFA, $775,000 AAV

31. Jack Quinn – Right Wing – Buffalo Sabres – Contract: Pending RFA, $863,334 AAV

32. Ryan O’Reilly – Center – Nashville Predators – Contract: 2 years remaining, $4.5 million AAV

33. Lawson Crouse – Left Wing – Utah Hockey Club – Contract: 2 years remaining, $4.3 million AAV

34. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense – Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: 2 years remaining, $10 million AAV

35. David Savard – Right Defense – Montréal Canadiens – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.5 million AAV

36. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Center – New York Islanders – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

37. Trevor Zegras – Center – Anaheim Ducks – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5.75 million AAV

38. Ivan Provorov – Left Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – Contract: Pending UFA, $6.75 million AAV

39. Josh Anderson – Wing – Montreal Canadiens – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.5 million AAV

40. Zac Jones – Left Defense – New York Rangers – Contract: Pending RFA, $812,500 AAV

41. Dan Vladar – Goaltender – Calgary Flames – Contract: Pending UFA, $2.2 million AAV

42. K’Andre Miller – Left Defense – New York Rangers – Contract: Pending RFA, $3.872 million AAV

43. Brad Marchand – Right Wing – Boston Bruins – Contract: Pending UFA, $6.125 million AAV

44. Brayden Schenn – Center – St. Louis Blues – Contract: 3 years remaining, $6.5 million AAV

45. Mikko Rantanen – Right Wing – Carolina Hurricanes – Contract: Pending UFA, $4.625 million AAV

