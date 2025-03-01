NHL Trade DeadlineNHL Trades

NHL Trade: New York Rangers Trade Ryan Lindgren to Colorado Avalanche

Jim Biringer
4 Min Read
The New York Rangers have traded defenseman Ryan Lindgren to the Colorado Avalanche and could this be the start of trade action?
Dec 9, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) defends on Colorado Avalanche center Ben Meyers (59) in the second period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers are making it clear they are sellers before the NHL Trade Deadline. New York traded defenseman Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey and prospect Hank Kempf for Juuso Parssinen, Calvin de Haan, a 2025 conditional 2nd round pick and a 2025 conditional 4th round pick. 

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and Four Players Who Could Use a Change of Scenery

In addition, the Rangers are retaining 50 percent of Ryan Lindgren’s salary. The team has also been interested in Parssinen for a long time.

Expectations were with the Rangers on the outside looking in on the playoffs, they would be sellers at the deadline. With Ryan Lindgren a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, it made sense that the Rangers would move him. He was making $4.5 million this season, and he had a chance to make a splash this offseason, so the writing was on the wall that he was not going to be a Ranger much longer.

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the New York Rangers

In addition, the Rangers made this move by adding Will Borgen from the Seattle Kraken as part of the Kaapo Kakko and subsequent extension. Borgen signed a five-year extension for $20.5 million with an AAV of $4.1 million. This was their Ryan Lindgren replacement.

Ryan Lindgren is still a good depth defenseman for a Colorado team that is looking to make a run at the Stanley Cup.

In addition to Lindgren, the Avalanche get Vesey, who will be a good depth piece on offense. The question is for Colorado, will they address the 2C position as well by the deadline?

As for the Rangers, GM Chris Drury continues their retooling. First, it was Jacob Trouba, followed by Kaapo Kakko, and now, it is Ryan Lindgren. It will be interesting to see what other moves they make.

 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency