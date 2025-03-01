NHL Trade: New York Rangers Trade Ryan Lindgren to Colorado Avalanche

The New York Rangers are making it clear they are sellers before the NHL Trade Deadline. New York traded defenseman Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey and prospect Hank Kempf for Juuso Parssinen, Calvin de Haan, a 2025 conditional 2nd round pick and a 2025 conditional 4th round pick.

The deal, per a source: Avalanche receive: Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey

Rangers receive: Juuso Pärssinen, Calvin de Haan and draft compensation — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 1, 2025

In addition, the Rangers are retaining 50 percent of Ryan Lindgren’s salary. The team has also been interested in Parssinen for a long time.

Full trade details ⬇️#NYR receive: Juuso Parssinen, Calvin de Haan, 2nd & 4th round picks in this year’s draft. Avs receive: Ryan Lindgren (50% of $4.5AAV), Jimmy Vesey & prospect Hank Kempf 2nd rounder better of CAR or NYR pick. 4th rounder better of COL or VAN. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) March 1, 2025

Expectations were with the Rangers on the outside looking in on the playoffs, they would be sellers at the deadline. With Ryan Lindgren a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, it made sense that the Rangers would move him. He was making $4.5 million this season, and he had a chance to make a splash this offseason, so the writing was on the wall that he was not going to be a Ranger much longer.

In addition, the Rangers made this move by adding Will Borgen from the Seattle Kraken as part of the Kaapo Kakko and subsequent extension. Borgen signed a five-year extension for $20.5 million with an AAV of $4.1 million. This was their Ryan Lindgren replacement.

Ryan Lindgren is still a good depth defenseman for a Colorado team that is looking to make a run at the Stanley Cup.

Ryan Lindgren, acquired by COL, is a defensive defenceman. Not long ago, he was a capable stable presence on the Rangers top pairing. Recently he’s been the absolute bane of Adam Fox‘s existence. Can he bounce back? #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/HCDOufF5mm — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 1, 2025

Tough season for Ryan Lindgren after a massive decline last year.

Could be an upgrade on Colorado’s third pair, but a second and fourth feels pricey for what he’s shown lately. pic.twitter.com/VUXP0YNclO — dom ? (@domluszczyszyn) March 1, 2025

In addition to Lindgren, the Avalanche get Vesey, who will be a good depth piece on offense. The question is for Colorado, will they address the 2C position as well by the deadline?

As for the Rangers, GM Chris Drury continues their retooling. First, it was Jacob Trouba, followed by Kaapo Kakko, and now, it is Ryan Lindgren. It will be interesting to see what other moves they make.