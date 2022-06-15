NHL Rumors: Tortorella, Flyers, Quenneville, Penguins and the Oilers

Tortorella heading to Philly?

Kevin Weekes: Have been hearing that the Philadelphia Flyers have offered John Tortorella their head coaching position.

Negotiations are ongoing and a deal is not finalized yet.

Pierre LeBrun: Have been told that Tortorella will be meeting with the Flyers on Thursday to discuss the contract.

David Pagnotta: “Tortorella is someone many inside the Flyers org were very high on. Assuming they agree to terms here, and no reason to suggest they won’t, the #bringittobroad get their guy.”

Joel Quenneville getting interest?

Andy Strickland: Have heard that there is at least one team who has kicked tires on Joel Quenneville.

The NHL hasn’t ruled on his status for next season yet.

Options for the Penguins if Kris Letang leaves

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins may have to investigate the defenseman market if pending UFA and right-handed defenseman Kris Letang signs elsewhere.

The free agent market doesn’t bare much. The Edmonton Oilers may need to move out some salary this offseason and Elliotte Friedman speculated that Tyson Barrie could become available. Jeff Marek brought up Montreal Canadiens Jeff Petry as another defenseman that could be available.

Marek speculated that Barrie could be a fill-in for Petry if he’s dealt by the Canadiens.

The 31-year-old Barrie’s contract is cheaper than Petry’s and maybe the Penguins should look at him. Barrie would be about $3 million less than what Letang may cost.

If 73 games this season Barrie posted 41 points after putting up 48 in 56 games last season.

It may cost a second-round pick plus and another piece for Barrie. Petry could be the same.

Will Jesse Puljujarvi be back next season?

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said they need to sort out if Jesse Puljujarvi is part of their solution or not.

He’s owed a $1.4 million qualifying offer. The 24-year-old put up 14 goals and 22 assists this season in 65 games. Is Puljujarvi slowly progressing along the lines of Valeri Nichushkin?

Can the Oilers sign him to a one-year ‘prove it’ deal? wonders if they are able to include him in a trade for the ‘right goaltender,’ they should do it.

