NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks – John Gibson, Who is Staying to Who Could be on the Move

John Gibson said he didn’t speak to the Ducks about a trade

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Spoke with Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson and he said that he isn’t looking for a trade and said that report that he talked to the Ducks about a trade are not true.

“All of the rumors that I got in a call from Kurt yesterday are false because I haven’t had a conversation with anybody there. None of that is true.”

Gibson when asked if he wants a trade.

“No. I want to win in Anaheim. I’ve been here and I’m happy to be here.”

The 28-year-old Gibson has five years left on his deal at a $6.4 million cap hit and a 10-team no-trade clause.

Gibson may not want to move but it doesn’t mean the Ducks wouldn’t trade him. The sense is they aren’t looking to trade him and are they aren’t shopping him. The Ducks are also aware that there may be some contending teams who are interested in Gibson.

If the Ducks are able to get a huge offer for him, they have to at least consider moving him.

Who is staying to who could be on the move for the Anaheim Ducks

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Looking at who are locks to stay for the Anaheim Ducks and who could be on their way out.

Locks to return – Troy Terry, Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, Cam Fowler, Adam Henrique, Kevin Shattenkirk, Anthony Stolarz and Sam Carrick.

Locks to return – injured division – Jakob Silfverberg and Max Jones.

Locks to return – assumed division – John Gibson and Derek Grant.

Should return – contract division – Isac Lundestrom, Sonny Milano and Simon Benoit.

Need to see more from him – Urho Vaakanainen, Bo Groulx and Brayden Tracey.

Would like to see more of him – Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger and Drew Helleson.

Potential trade chips – Max Comtois, Lukas Dostal and Jacob Perreault, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick.

In limbo – Sam Steel, Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon, Brendan Guhle, Jacob Larsson and Josh Mahura.

Unlikely to return – Gerry Mayhew, Vinni Lettieri, Buddy Robinson, Greg Pateryn, and Brogan Rafferty.