NHL Rumors: Tyson Barrie trade talks in the ‘exploratory stage’ … Good talks between Barrie and Brunette

The Fourth Period: The Nashville Predators would like to move defenseman Tyson Barrie sooner than later after it got out that he can talk to other teams.

The 32-year-old right-handed defenseman carries a $4.5 million cap hit but only $3.75 million in salary as his $1.25 million bonus is already paid out.

Predators GM Barry Trotz hasn’t happy that the Barrie news got out.

“We talked to the agent and really disappointed it got out because there’s only four people in the world that know about any conversation about anything, and somehow it got out,” Trotz said during an interview Tuesday on 102.5 The Game in Nashville. “I was very disappointed on that process and it didn’t come from the Preds – I do know that 100 per cent.”

One source last week said that trade talks were in the “exploratory stage” and that things could pick up towards the end of the month. Teams that are speculated to have some interest include the Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils. There are some teams who may be willing to be a third-party broker and retain some salary for an asset.

TSN: Tyson Barrie and Predators coach Andrew Brunette on the weekend on the situation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Barrie: “We’ve had lots of good conversations. And I thought, you know, we’ve had really respectful and honest conversation last few days, and we’re in a good place now and, you know, moving forward, I’m still a natural predator.

So big game night and I’m gonna do everything I can to help this team win.

Brunette: “I think it’s just been open, honest conversations with them and staying fluent. I mean, you know, he’s a great teammate. He’s a really good player. And we’re just in a crunch with numbers, you know, in a way.

And I think his plays, my expectation of his plays a little bit more. I think he would agree with it, and, but it’s hard. It’s not, it’s not easy, especially in the world we live in today with, with the social media and having to answer all these different things. So it’s hard on him, it’s affects him. I feel bad for him, but I’m here to support him any way I can and hope he has a great game today.