NHL Rumors: UFA’s, Devils-Lightning, And Florida

And Now The 2024 UFA’s…

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: Now, July 1st rapidly approaches which means teams can start to talk to the 2024 crop of free agents. The E word known as extension becomes a buzzword.

NHL Rumors: UFA Buyer Beware and LA

Auston Matthews is the headline case here. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward projects to see a next contract with at least a $13 million AAV if not more. The problem with a shorter deal is an AAV could trend close to $15 million. Toronto has other players to sign like William Nylander. Expect Nylander to see a nice raise.

After that, Sebastian Aho comes for Carolina. Expect a deal around $10-$10.5 million according to projections. Then, there is Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Guentzel figures to benefit the most when the older players come off the books.

There are plenty of names to consider like Ilya Sorokin and Connor Hellebuyck for starters. Jonathan Marchessault, despite his age, could still see a nice raise as well. The one to really watch may be Devon Toews (Colorado), whose projected market value ($10.6 million) is more than double his current pay of $4.1 million.

Ross Colton Too Costly For New Jersey?

James Nichols of NJ Hockey NOW: Could Ross Colton find a fit with the New Jersey Devils? Some believe this may be too costly but the Devils could use a bottom-six forward with his set of skills. He has 71 points in 160 regular-season games and is a Robbinsville, New Jersey native.

Trying to acquire a restricted free agent would not be easy for Tom Fitzgerald. After all, Tampa Bay does not have to trade Colton. That Brandon Hagel trade from March of last year comes to mind. It appears to be quite a steep cost. Even with a four-year age difference, do not expect Tampa to come down much in price.

Do not be surprised if Colton just stays in Tampa Bay for the 2023-24 season.

What’s Next For Florida?

George Richards of Florida Hockey NOW: So, the Florida Panthers fresh off a Stanley Cup Final run approach free agency rapidly in about two weeks.

NHL Rumors: Ah the push and pull with Auston Matthews

Florida has some cap cushion but no first-round picks until 2026. Does Radko Gudas come back? He will get a deal one way or the other. Patric Hornqvist, if he came back, would be on an Eric or Marc Staal type of deal.

Bill Zito could look at Shayne Gostisbehere as a cost alternative to Dmitry Orlov. Keep an eye on Alex Lyon as well. Florida even has a feeler or two likely on Tyler Bertuzzi. However, right now, everything is early.