NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Could They Eye a Defenseman, and Elias Pettersson

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – 32 Snapshots, on what the injury to Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy may mean and that Canucks may also not be sure about Elias Pettersson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Vancouver Canucks, and when it comes to Vancouver, who knows where it begins. Throw a dart, it lands where? Give us your snapshot of Vancouver.”

Friedman: “First of all, they’re right up against the cap after getting (Sam) Lafferty. I like the Lafferty pickup for them. I think he’s a good player.

And if (Carson) Soucy, Rick Tocchet said on Sunday Soucy is week-to-week or out weeks. I wonder if Vancouver is going to be looking for another defenseman.”

Marek: “We’ll there are some that are available on waivers.” (Podcast was recorded on Sunday and the Canucks didn’t select anyone on Monday)

Friedman: “Yes, or something else. You know, Soucy’s a right-hand shot. It’s not a place they have a lot of depth. And also, they got him to be heavy right?

So, Vancouver makes a trade on Sunday for Lafftery and right again they’re tight to the cap and they’ve got an injury. An injury I think they’re a little worried about going into the season without someone like him. So again I think the Canucks could be very interesting to watch here.

To me, Vancouver’s one of the most….”

Marek: “Hang on. Can I just point out what I think might be an obvious one? I don’t know if this is may be obvious to you. Just based on who the coach is, the need for a right-shot defenseman. Zach Bogosian‘s on waivers (he cleared yesterday).”

Friedman: “That’s not a bad call.”

Marek: “Does that not seem like a Vancouver fit based on, you look at Lafferty, there’s someone with great foot speed but also has some snarl to his game. Like, that’s Rick Tocchet. You look at Zach Bogosian, do you not say the same thing? And he’s affordable.”

Friedman: “It’s not the worst idea you’ve ever had.

Marek: “That’s as close to a compliment that I ever get from you.”

….

Friedman: “This year they had a quieter preseason. They’ve already made a couple moves between Lafferty and (Casey) DeSmith. But things generally seem calmer (compared to last year), and we’ll see how long that lasts.

I mean the hole (Elias) Pettersson thing looms large. I think that all takes care of itself. If they have a good season, that takes care of itself. If they convince him he’s on the way.

You know what, the other thing I would have to say here. The Pettersson piece I believe is going to air on October the 21st. But the thing I’ll say here is that what’s been interesting about here is, since Pettersson came out and said, ‘I’m not sure yet,’ I think the Canucks have also kind of indicated, ‘You know what, we’re not sure either.’

Because if there is any doubt that Pettersson wants to make a commitment, I’m not convinced that they want to make a commitment. So this will be a fascinating development.”