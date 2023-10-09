NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Still Looking to Move a Contract or Two

Sekeres and Price: Frank Seravalli on Friday on the Vancouver Canucks looking to make a trade.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Sekeres: “Frank, last weekend before the rosters are set here. Some local scuttlebutt about the Canucks looking to make a trade. What do you hear?”

Seravalli: “Yeah, I think the Canucks have been working for a few weeks to try and move a contract or two if they can. Not really breaking news there. So they’re going to keep trying to tweak. Every team this week,

There’s lots of eyes on the goaltending waiver wire for one, which the Canucks already got their business done with Spencer Martin. We knew that was coming. We talked about that when I was in studio with you guys in Van.

And now it’s really trying to make the last few tweaks to your roster that you can.

Vancouver is just one of most of the league that’s trying to do that in these last few days.”

Blake Price: “And just to clarify, that is for salary cap room? A little bit of room or for flexibility (inaudible)?”

Seravalli: “Yeah, I think flexibility would be the name, the buzzword.”

Sekeres: “Yeah, that could be the difference between 22 and 23 players when they set the opening roster.”

The Canucks will be putting defenseman Tucker Poolman on the LTIR. He carries a $2.5 million salary cap through next season. With a 22-man roster, and Poolman on the LTIR, they’ll be about $70,000 from the cap.