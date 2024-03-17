NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Hronek, Myers, Blueger, Joshua and Zadorov

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Third Time’s a Charm for Atlanta? episode on the Vancouver Canucks and their pending free agents in Filip Hronek, Tyler Myers, Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua and Nikita Zadorov.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Do you remember Elliotte about five minutes ago when Vancouver Canucks fans were worried about Elias Pettersson and his contract? I think it was maybe closer to seven minutes ago actually.”

Friedman: “So I got a call from Rick Dhaliwal on Thursday morning. And I don’t do a great Dhaliwal impression. I love the guy one of my favorites.”

Marek: “He’s tremendous.”

Friedman: “Elliotte, why are you ripping us? Why are you ripping us? We’re talking about Hronek. That’s a terrible impression. It really is.

Marek: “All the anxiety about Elias Pettersen. When that moment, finally the air went out of it. The Vancouver Canucks fans had about two seconds to take a breath and then right away Filip Hronek. Oh no what’s gonna happen?

Friedman: “You know, one of my buddy, I know one of my buddies from Vancouver texted me he goes, ‘Do you think it’s any different in Toronto?’ I go, I hate it in Toronto to. Like just you know, this is not anti-Vancouver hatred. This is anti-everything. Enjoy your victories.

Like I think they’re gonna sign Hronek. Like I do. Unless it really goes off the rails. Like this one would have to really go off the rails for it not to happen, I think.

And besides Petterson’s the big one. Now, I do think the Canucks are going to try to keep a few of their guys. I think they’re going to try to keep Blueger. I think they’re going to try to keep Dakota Joshua. And I also think that they are going to try to keep Tyler Myers at a lower number. Zadorov might get, someone asked me what I thought about Zadorov. I said I think he might get priced out of there. So that, we’ll see what happens with that but I just think that might be too high a number for them.

Myers to me is the most interesting one. I think they know where Blueger slots in, in the general area. I think they know where Joshua slots in the general area. Myers is an interesting one because I think he’d probably, I think he’d have to take less to stay. Well he’d have to take less than what he’s making now. But he might still have to take a little bit less than what he could get on the open market.

I know internally, the Canucks really like Myers and I always have to. I think he really cares. I think he really plays hard. He’s from what I’ve heard, he’s an excellent teammate. And, you know, he’s mean, and I think his teammates like that about him. He is the kind of guy who if someone takes a run out one of your guys, he’ll take a run at one of yours. And I think Tocchet really appreciates that.

You know, I, I’ve talked to people about him before and you know, one of the things they do talk about, and Jim Rutherford has talked about this before too I believe, is that you know, because he’s so big when it goes wrong, it really looks wrong. But you just have to shake that off. And I’ve just heard they really liked the whole package there, especially what goes on behind the scenes. And if he wants to stay, the opportunity is going to be there for him to stay.

So that’s kind of the way I think it looks. Obviously, Hronek is going to be the biggest number out of all those but I can’t imagine it’ll be a roller coaster like, like Pettersson was. And plus you know, you know, Vancouver has a chance to win the Stanley Cup this year. Enjoy it.