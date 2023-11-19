NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, and the Nashville Predators

Vancouver Canucks GM confirms they’re looking at defensemen

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin confirmed they are in the market for a defenseman.

“Yeah, I mean, there’s one area where we’d like to see if we can find something,” Allvin said. “But it’s also still early and there’s still not much movement around (the league). But if there’s anything there (adding D), we would have interest.”

Comparables for Sam Montembeault

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Samuel Montembeault are holding contract extension talks. The 27-year-old is a pending UFA.

Comparables could be Vitek Vanecek (Devils – three years at $4 million per), Filip Gustavsson (Wild – three years at $3.75 million per), Alexandar Georgiev (Avalanche – three years at $3.4 million per), Tristan Jarry (Penguins – previous deal three years at $3.5 million per).

A short-term deal for Montembeault in the $3.5 – $3.8 million range.

Juuse Saros knows the Nashville Predators want to extend him his offseason

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz said they’ve met with Juuse Saros’ agent and they’d like to re-sign him.

“I met with his agent, I’d like to re-sign him, I told them that’s our intention. We’re obviously in a little bit of a re-tool type of situation and when we get reset here, I’d like him to be part of the backbone.

“I understand that there’s (trade) rumors out there. There’ll be rumors from the top teams, but that’s not our intention with Saros.”

Believe that the Predators received a strong trade offer last year and turned it down. He’s eligible for a contract extension this offseason and the Predators hope to extend him. Now, if the Predators are able to extend him this offseason, they may not want to enter next season with him unsigned.