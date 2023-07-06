NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko and Filip Zadina

New agents for Vladimir Tarasenko and his free agent situation

Larry Brooks: Tarasenko was getting contract offers of varying lengths in the $5.5 to $6 million range from teams that are contenders to teams in rebuilds.

Tarasenko rejected all contract offers. The Carolina Hurricanes were one of the offers. He fired his agent.

He had wanted to re-sign with the New York Rangers but they don’t have the space.

Elliotte Friedman: Vladimir Tarasenko is now rep’d by CAA – JP Barry and Pat Brisson. This means that there is no deal in place with any team and the process is resetting.

Andy Strickland: “I don’t think Tarasenko ever envisioned the free agent market being what it is. With players like Orlov being in same age group, albeit a different position, getting $7.75 million over two yrs, I’m sure there has been some serious frustration with the lack of money available.”

Could the Detroit Red Wings terminate Filip Zadina‘s contract?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Detroit Red Wings could be be putting forward Filip Zadina on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

He has two years left on his contract and is owed $4.56 million. Zadina’s agent, Darren Ferris hasn’t commented. It’s believed that Zadina might be okay with walking away with no money and not fight the move. There have been some sources saying that he would not report to the AHL, which would be in violation of his contract.

If he clears waivers he would be a UFA.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has tried to trade and nobody claimed on him on waivers, and states the contract is the problem.

“Am I happy to put him on waivers? No. I signed him to a three-year contract a year ago because I believed that he was going to grow. The reality now is: you wanted that contract, that contract may prevent you from getting the opportunity you’re looking for in another organization.”