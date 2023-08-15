NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, and the Florida Panthers

The Washington Capitals, like many other teams having trouble making moves because of their cap situation

Jared Serre of Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals would like to make a change at forward, mainly in their top-six, but they don’t have much cap room. They don’t have the cap room to sign anyone, so they’d have to go the trade route, which has been unsuccessful so far.

Pierre LeBrun has reported they’ve been trying to trade forward Anthony Mantha this offseason. There is the Evgeny Kuznetsov wanting out speculation, with one report that the Nashville Predators had kicked tires on him. He has two years left at $7.8 million.

Capitals GM Brian MacLellan has said it’s been frustrating for GMs as there are players to move but many don’t have the cap space to make the moves.

NHL Rumors and Injuries: Vancouver Canucks – Pearson, Poolman, an Abundance of Wingers and Needing to get Cap Compliant

The Florida Panthers could be done aside from a PTO or two

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: It’s been quiet for the Florida Panthers since basically day two of free agency, and the Panthers are likely finished.

There are reports that Tomas Tatar could be headed to Pittsburgh. There are reports that Jonathan Toews could retire.

Patrick Kane won’t be returning/signing until after the season started. Would the Panthers be interested in Kane when he’s ready to return? Maybe they could figure out a way to get his cap hit in.

The Panthers could look at bringing in a player or two on a PTO like they did with Eric Staal last year, and signed him at the start of the season. Aaron Ekblad and/or Brandon Montour could be placed on the LTIR to start the season, giving them a bit of cap flexibility.

NHL Rumors: The Tomas Tatar, Pittsburgh Penguins Speculation

Could Paul Stastny be a PTO candidate? He played for coach Paul Maurice in Winnipeg. Staal may not want to take another PTO from the Panthers unless he was sure he’d get a deal after training camp.