NHL Rumors: What About Some of the Remaining UFAs, In-Season Signings?

Gregor: “One final question for ya Frank. So, the Karlsson trade has been rumored for a while and all kind of came down to what you said a month ago but you look at, there’s some RFAs.

We mentioned Trevor Zegras. Morgan Frost in Philadelphia had 19 goals, 46 points. Gonna get a decent contract. Alexis Lafreniere with the Rangers. We’ve mentioned Evan Bouchard as an RFA. Joe Velano in Detroit, although he didn’t have a huge numbers. What did he have, nine goals I think and 20 points.

But there are some RFA but then there’s still the UFA guys. We know Patrick Kane isn’t going to sign until the season begins.

I guess I should mention Shane Pinoto of course in Ottawa. He’s a big one as well.

But you look at guys like Tomas Tatar, Phil Kessel, Eric Staal. Are any of these guys. Paul Stastny. Are we going to see any of these guys…”

Seravalli: “I think Paul Stastny, if I’m not mistake, I thought I saw Paul Stastny mention somewhere that he was retiring.”

Gregor: “Okay. Hadn’t seen that. Been on holidays. Well, that takes one out. So he’s out. But do you see any of those other guys latching or will they be like an Eric Staal and wait and just sign late in the year, mid-way through the season?”

Seravalli: “Yeah, you didn’t mention Jonathan Toews.”

Greger: “Well you’ve said you don’t think he’s going to play so I didn’t mention it.”

Seravalli: “Yeah, honestly, I’m not sure. Like, there’s been rumblings out there that they don’t think he’s going to play, but you don’t know what the itch is like in October or November. If he all of sudden gets the itch, that hunger and fire back.”

Gregor: “Oh yeah, well, you’d hope so. You never want to see…”

Seravalli: “and Patrick Kane is still out there too.”

Gregor: “Yeah, I think Kane’s signing in the season. I think he’s going to be a really good signing for someone.

But the thing with Toews is, you don’t want to see any player have to go out like that, with an injury. And you know what, if the guys skills erode and age catches up with you, it does for all player, that’s fine. But seeing a guys career that’s just stopped short due to health and where he’s kind of, he was actually playing pretty decent.

So, if he gets that fire, I would put him in that same boat. He’s a guy who can win key faceoffs for you Frank. At a $1 million, I think there would be a lot of teams interested in him mid-way through the season or at the trade deadline for sure.

Like Eric Staal. Look at Eric Staal. I though he had a pretty good impact in Florida.”