NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner Will Be Playing Like He Wants To Big Raise

Mitch Marner Will Be Looking To Prove A lot of People Wrong This Season

On Friday, Dave Pagnotta joined SiriusXM Power Play with Boomer Gordon and Jake Jahn. He was asked if Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner would be motivated to have a great season offensively to hit it big on his next contract.

Boomer Gordon: “So I got a bunch of things. You’ve been following, a bunch of stories, and I want to tackle them. One you haven’t really got into, I don’t think, but I wanted to jump on it. I was talking to Jake about it earlier. Elliotte Friedman on his first 32 thoughts, saying Mitch Marner’s in Vail right now, working out with Crosby and McKinnon, which would be a show to watch, I’m sure.

Do you get, I get the sense and I said it, I think probably Mitch, at this point feels jaded. He probably feels like he’s being disrespected by the Toronto Maple Leafs, and now he’s going to have the offseason of his life. Do you feel like he’s going to just go out and crush the league this year and then name his price on the marketplace? Like, do you think how, that’s how he’s approaching it?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he goes off this season offensively. You know, not he wants to obviously, prove a lot of haters wrong, certainly, but at the same time, kind of like what you were alluding to with everything that kind of went on with the speculation towards the end of the season, in the summer over his future with the club, entering the final year of his deal.

I would imagine that he’s going to want to prove that he’s worth absolute top dollar, and with the cap continuing to climb, with other contracts being distributed out there and agreed to Leon Draisaitl setting a new mark now at $14 million AAV, which in July of next year, Connor will eclipse.

But nevertheless, the numbers continue to go up, and the cap continues to go up, the revenue continues to go up, etc, etc. So without question, I think Mitch is going to want to get his. He’s going to want to perform certainly well, but he did a good job this summer in trying to just block everything out.

He didn’t make many public appearances. I think he did one or two charity events in the Greater Toronto Area. You know, a lot of players actually go out to Vail right before the start of camps, to get their legs under them a little bit faster than than others.

So he’s, as you mentioned out there, right now. So I think he’s zeroing in on this season and wanting to make make a mark offensively on this campaign.”

