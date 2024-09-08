NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, and the Philadelphia Flyers

What could a Cole Perfetti contract look like?

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff still needs to re-sign RFA forward Cole Perfetti. believes a deal will get done before the start of training camp and it will likely be less than Seth Javis’ eight-year, $7.42 million AAV.

To date, Perfetti hasn’t done as much as Jarvis, but there is a chance that in the long-run, we’d be worth it for the Jets. He has top-six and top power-play potential.

Think the Jets will want a bridge deal at a lower cap hit. The Jets recently have signed some of the core when they were younger to longer-term deals – Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Mark Scheifele. A bridge deal may signal you’re not in the long-term plans. Josh Morrissey is a counter-argument.

Bridge comps could be Shane Pinto’s two-year, $3.75 million per, and Gabriel Vilardi’s two-year, $3.4 million per. The same percentage of cap as Vilardi would be $3.625 million for Perfetti now.

Believe a bridge deal would come at just under $4 million. If they went for a longer-term deal of say six years, it may come in at over $6 million.

Some potential waiver wire options for the Edmonton Oilers

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers could be watching the waiver wire towards the end of training camp/start of the season as they may have some interest in useful, inexpensive depth options.

They may find some value on the waiver wire. Some potential players who might become available include:

Sam Malinski – Colorado Avalanche – RHD – $850,000

Samuel Fagemo – Los Angeles Kings – LW – $775,000

Nils Aman – Vancouver Canucks – C/W – $825,000

Logan Stanley – Winnipeg Jets – LHD – $1.25 million

Could Nick Robertson be an option for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Jonathan Bailey of Philly Hockey Now: Nick Robertson is looking for a change of scenery. The 22-year-old did play with Philadelphia Flyers prospects Cam York and Bobby Brink with team USA U20.

Robertson could become a top-six winger. It’s not known what the asking price from the Flyers would be.

The Flyers do have a number of wingers already in Matvei Michkov, Brink, Joel Farabee, Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett, and Tyson Foerster. They are deeper on the right side as opposed to the left.

Robertson would be a cheaper option for the Flyers. The Maple Leafs only have around $1.275 million in cap space.