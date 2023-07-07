NHL Rumors: Where could unrestricted free agent Matt Dumba end up?

NHL Tonight: Elliotte Friedman on NHL Tonight on unrestricted free agent defenseman Matt Dumba.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bruce Boudreau: “Last thing from me Elliotte. I guy that I had, had a lot of interest all year is Matt Dumba. I mean, right up until the trade deadline they were talking, where’s he going to go? They were going to move him. And then he was always at the top of the list or near the top of the list on free agent day.

But I haven’t anything, any interest in him whatsoever. Can you enlighten us a little bit?

Friedman: “A little bit Bruce. I know the Leafs talked to him. They couldn’t make it fit. It couldn’t work salary wise but I do think Toronto talked to him.

I think Arizona has a roster spot open.

I think Matt Dumba has a home in Arizona. I heard there was a connection there and I think he has a place there. And the Coyotes are interested and so I think they have a spot for him.

I don’t know this for sure but I’ve also suspected that maybe San Jose could have a spot for him there. San Jose’s trying to trade Erik Karlsson. They’re still talking to Carolina. They’re still talking to Pittsburgh. You know, at this point in time it hasn’t happened.

I’ve kind of wondered if maybe Brett Pesce situation gets cleared up and the Karlsson trade, whether it’s either to San Jose, although he has some trade protection or it’s somewhere else to get the pieces that Carolina needs to make the deal. But I’ve wonder if San Jose trades Karlsson, if it’s possible that Matt Dumba could end up with the Sharks.