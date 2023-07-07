NHL Rumors: Alex DeBrincat – New York Islanders, and the Detroit Red Wings

The New York Islanders make sense for Alex DeBrincat

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The New York Islanders do make sense for Ottawa Senators Alex DeBrincat, who need an elite goal-scorer. He fits Matt Barzal age and goal-score for his line.

The Senators obviously won’t give him away. Jean-Gabriel Pageau was with the Sens from 2013-20 and has three years left on his contract. He’s 30-years-old and could help out with leadership. 23-year-old Oliver Wahlstrom could get a fresh start in Ottawa. The Islanders may need to salary to be able to fit in his contract.

Is an Alex DeBrincat trade getting close, and will it be the Detroit Red Wings?

NHL Tonight: Elliotte Friedman on Alex DeBrincat and how a trade may not be far away.

** NHLRumors.com transcpription

Jamison Coyle: “Speaking of trades. You said a minute ago, once the Alex DeBrincat comes down, is that you hinting that you might know something on that front right now?”

Friedman: “No, as usual Jamison I don’t know anything. I hear it was quiet .

Look, I think they’re really trying. I think they are. And I think if it is Detroit, I think a contract will get worked out there cause he wants to play there.

Detroit, we’re going to find out , Detroit might be putting Filip Zadina on waivers to terminate his contract (the Red Wings did do this). From what I understand, the player is not going to contest this. So that might give Detroit even more room to work on something like this.

I’ve heard, look, I’ve heard for week now that everybody here is actively working on this. I don’t think it’s that far away. It’s just sometimes the last hurdle is the toughest on to get over.