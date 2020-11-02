NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Top Remaining NHL Free Agents

Laine likely to remain with the Jets

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Unless the Winnipeg Jets are blown away with a Patrik Laine trade offer this offseason, expects Laine to report to training camp. He’s in the final year of his deal at a $6.75 million salary cap hit – $7.5 million in salary.

Laine is under the Jets control for another three years and they won’t move him unless a deal really makes sense.

It’s hard to say if the Jets will trade Jack Roslovic or Sami Niku this offseason. Roslovic still has the potential to improve his offense, though it may not be possible unless they move Laine. He’s projected to be a third-liner but could move up if a spot opens up.

It is possible that the Jets package both Roslovic and Niku in an attempt to land a defenseman.

The Columbus Blue Jackets may not be interested in moving Zach Werenski and his $5 million salary cap hit for two years for Laine. Yes, the Blue Jackets could use Laine’s scoring but they’d like to build their blue line around Seth Jones and Werenski.

The Nashville Predators have defensemen that might interest the Jets but they could use a center over a winger.

Though reacquiring Ben Chiarot would be a good fit, it likely isn’t going to happen.

The Jets could use a little more from their fourth line. They hope Mathieu Perreault is healthy as he still can be a productive player. He has another year left at $4 million, which wouldn’t be an easy contract to move.

Top Remaining NHL Free Agents

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Listing the top unrestricted free agents that are still available.