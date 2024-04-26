NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Hurricanes, Panthers, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, and the Capitals

Matt Weller of NHL.com: Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish missed the final six games of the season with a sprained MCL. Surgery was not needed.

Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov missed the final eight games of the season with a bone contusion. He’ll be ready for training camp.

Forward Max Jones has been cleared from his sprained AC joint.

Forward Brock McGinn is still recovering from back surgery. His timeframe had been four month.

Mark Master: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery on injured Derek Forbort: “If we were playing , he’s not an option”

Spittin’ Chiclets: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on the injuries to Jesper Fast and Brett Pesce.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Yeah, bad news really on both fronts. Unfortunately, you know this time of year that’s not what you want to hear. You need your guys in there but they won’t be available.

You know, I think we’re really for the whole playoffs no matter how far we go. So that one’s really, you know, tough tough for him. He’s putting all that work.

And same with right now. I don’t, we don’t really know the extent but hopeful that maybe at some point he could get back but certainly not going to help us here .”

Colby Guy: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Ryan Lomberg missed his second consecutive game with an illness last night but did travel with the team to Tampa. They want Lomberg to have another day where he feels good before allowing him to be around the team again.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette on if forward Filip Chytil is game-ready yet: “He’s working on right now. You guys watch him out there. He’s not under restriction. He’s not being held back from anything. We’re working towards it.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The Rangers gave forward Alex Wennberg a maintenance day yesterday.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers Chytil skated in Wennberg’s place at practice.

Dan Murphy: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is week-to-week but he did travel with the team to Nashville.

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on Demko:

“The fact Demko can travel and walk is a very positive sign.

A lot of this is – wait and see. He won’t play in Nashville series but if they get to round 2 – some think maybe he can play late in the 2nd round.

People ask if Demko needs surgery – I am not hearing he needs surgery.

A lot of the reports that this is a serious injury and he could be out months and months – not hearing that.”

Alex Daugherty: Canucks forward Brock Boeser was hit by a puck in practice but coach Rick Tocchet thinks he’ll be fine.

Defenseman Tyler Myers was back on the ice after missing Game 2 with the flu.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward Sonny Milano was given a maintenance day yesterday.

Defensemen Rasmus Sandin and Nick Jensen are progressing according to coach Spencer Carbery.

Stephen Whyno: Sandin and Jensen were still in no-contact jerseys.

Darren Dreger: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann is being evaluated on a daily basis. He hasn’t been ruled out of this series.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Nylander and the extra day they have between games: “The more time the better … We’ve been working with Willy to give him the time that he needs to be ready to play ”

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and his injury.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “You tweeted out the link, encourage everybody to go have a look at your latest piece. It involves William Nylander and the injury. Migraines we’re looking at here, Elliotte amongst other things.”

Friedman: “Yeah, this is this is a tough one. There’s, there’s, there’s no question. You know, it’s, you get a lot of different debates on this kind of thing.

I do admittedly, I am very careful about injuries at this time of year. You know, people say players don’t target. I think sometimes they do.”

Marek: “Yeah. I was born at night.”

Friedman: “Gentlemen don’t win the Stanley Cup. But it’s you know, it was, like this has been a really unique situation. And I solicited, and you know the Maple Leafs have kept it very quiet.

Marek:” Yep.

Friedman: “But, you know, things really exploded. And there were a lot of crazy rumors out there and you know, you know, hopefully this just calms everything down.

I, I have to admit, Jeff, not everybody is very happy with me today and I completely understand, and I understand it, like, it’s that’s life in the big city.

But I don’t know, I just think that this was a really unique, difficult, strange case. And it got out of control.”